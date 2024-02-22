News & Insights

China stocks set to snap 8-session winning streak; policy move in focus

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 22, 2024 — 11:48 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Friday, on course to snap an eight-session winning streak, as some investors booked profits after recent gains and awaited further policy guidance and economic indicators to gauge if the market rally could sustain.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 edged 0.1% lower by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was almost flat.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI lost 0.2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE remained flat.

** "A-share investor sentiment had improved post-CNY (Chinese New Year) holidays amid stepped-up market-supportive measures and positive CNY travel data," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** Market participants are cautiously awaiting for authorities' next policy move, as China's rubber stamp parliament - the National People's Congress (NPC) - begins its annual meeting on March 5, although there has been no indication of major stimulus or a grand reform plan in the making.

** Foreign investors sold a net 3.7 billion yuan of Chinese stocks so far on the day, after two sessions of net buying.

** Official data showed China's slowed their month-on-month declines in January, but the nationwide downward trend persisted despite Beijing's efforts to revive demand.

** Shares in energy .CSIEN and tourism .CSI930633 lost more than 1% each, while media firms .CSI399971 and infrastructure companies .CSI000950 climbed more than 1% each.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH lost 1% and healthcare firms .HSCIH dropped 0.7%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.