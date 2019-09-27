China stocks set for weekly losses on trade, economic concerns; Hong Kong slips

SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 0.0%, HSI -0.3%

China says in close communication with U.S. over Oct trade talks

China's Aug industrial profits fall as headwinds hit firms

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China stocks were little changed on Friday morning, but were set to post their biggest weekly decline since early August on trade uncertainties and slowing growth, ahead of a week-long holiday. Hong Kong shares slipped.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 was unchanged at 3,842.67 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was flat at 2,928.97 points.

** The indexes were down 2.4% and 2.6% so far this week.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.3%, to 25,963.28 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.5%, to 10,156.97 points.

** Profits at China's industrial firms contracted in August, reversing the previous month's brief gain, as weak domestic demand and the trade war with the United States weighed on corporate balance sheets.

** "Given strong growth headwinds and elevated U.S.-China trade tensions, we expect the economy to worsen before getting better and believe Beijing will likely ramp up its policy stimulus," analysts from Nomura said in a note.

** China said on Thursday it's in close communication with U.S. over trade talks, while a top diplomat said Beijing is willing to buy more U.S. products.

** But mixed signals from Washington and Beijing raised doubts whether the two sides would make any progress in their next round of trade talks.

** Political uncertainty in Hong Kong is likely to continue, with the island bracing for a weekend of unrest as pro-democracy protests are likely to mount in the China-ruled territory ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic on Tuesday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.28%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 1.24%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1354 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.131.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Fujian Raynen Technology Co Ltd 603933.SS, up 10.03%, followed by WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co Ltd 603956.SS, gaining 10% and Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Co Ltd 603078.SS, up by 9.99%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shangying Global Co Ltd 600146.SS, down 10.01%, followed by Shanghai Sinotec Co Ltd 603121.SS, losing 10% and Hangzhou Freely Communication Co Ltd 603602.SS, down by 8.55%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK, up 3.77%, followed by China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd 0291.HK, gaining 0.73% and China Mobile Ltd 0941.HK, up by 0.39%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD 1099.HK, which has fallen 2.95%, Longfor Group Holdings Ltd 0960.HK, which has lost 1.7% and CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, down by 1.6%.

** As of 04:14 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.14% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

