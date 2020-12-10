China stocks set for biggest weekly loss in 5 months as Sino-U.S. tensions flare up

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's benchmark share index is poised to post its biggest weekly loss in five months, as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions and worries about policy tightening dented risk appetite.

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China's benchmark share index is poised to post its biggest weekly loss in five months, as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions and worries about policy tightening dented risk appetite.

** Hong Kong stocks tracked Asian markets higher as progress in COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped 1.3% to 4,875.26 points, on track to fall more than 3.7% for the week - the biggest weekly decline since July. The Shanghai stock market .SSEC fell 1%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSI added 0.3% to 26,485.23 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 0.1% to 10,421.90.

** S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday became the second major index provider to remove some Chinese companies from its index products following a Trump administration executive order, in the latest market disruption from persistent Sino-U.S. tensions.

** FTSE Russell made a similar move last week, while rival index publisher MSCI is expected to follow suit.

** Shares of the 10 U.S.-blacklisted companies, including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd 002415.SZ, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) 688981.SS0981.HK and China Communications Construction Co 601800.SS all fell moderately on Friday.

** In another sign of rising tensions, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday it begun the process of revoking China Telecom's authorization to operate in the United States.

** Investors are also concerned that Beijing could start tightening monetary policies amid a robust economic recovery and surging commodity prices, though analysts do not see any major policy reversals any time soon.

** "A-share sentiment will likely stay range-bound for the rest of year amid rising signals of potential policy tightening and U.S.-China tension uncertainty," Morgan Stanley wrote on Friday.

** Chinese stocks fell across the board. Shares of Chinese retailer Suning.com Co 002024.SZ slumped over 5% on Friday morning amid lingering concerns over its financial health.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters