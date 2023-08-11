News & Insights

China stocks see worst week since March as policy disappoints investors

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

August 11, 2023 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Updates with market closing levels

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks slumped on Friday and logged their worst week since March, as investors were disappointed by authorities' latest stimulus measures, amid fresh data showing that the post-pandemic recovery is continuing to lose steam.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 closed down 2.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 2%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 0.9%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 1.3%.

** Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said late Thursday they would study measures to lower investors' trading costs and improve liquidity to further stimulate the market.

** It comes as China's top leaders pledged last month in the Politburo meeting to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery.

** So far, investors say the measures are not concrete enough to revive the recovery, while the stock market had erased most gains accumulated after the Politburo meeting.

** Other Asian stocks hit a one-month low and logged a weekly loss on Friday, while the dollar headed for a month of gains after U.S. inflation came in steady without surprising on the low side.

** China's new yuan loans are expected to fall sharply in July from June after record lending in the first half, a Reuters poll showed.

** Recent data showed China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group 9988.HK rose 1.1% after the Chinese e-commerce giant reported its strongest quarterly revenue growth in almost two years.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH, however, lost 2.4%.

** Chinese property giant Country Garden 2007.HKplunged to a record low amid fears that it was preparing for a debt restructuring and deepened concerns about the property sector outlook in the absence of stronger support from Beijing.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K and Shailesh Kuber)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.