China stocks see worst week since March as policy disappoints investors

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks slumped on Friday and logged their worst week since March, as investors were disappointed by authorities' latest stimulus measures, amid fresh data showing that the post-pandemic recovery is continuing to lose steam.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 closed down 2.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 2%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 0.9%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 1.3%.

** Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said late Thursday they would study measures to lower investors' trading costs and improve liquidity to further stimulate the market.

** It comes as China's top leaders pledged last month in the Politburo meeting to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery.

** So far, investors say the measures are not concrete enough to revive the recovery, while the stock market had erased most gains accumulated after the Politburo meeting.

** Other Asian stocks hit a one-month low and logged a weekly loss on Friday, while the dollar headed for a month of gains after U.S. inflation came in steady without surprising on the low side.

** China's new yuan loans are expected to fall sharply in July from June after record lending in the first half, a Reuters poll showed.

** Recent data showed China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group 9988.HK rose 1.1% after the Chinese e-commerce giant reported its strongest quarterly revenue growth in almost two years.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH, however, lost 2.4%.

** Chinese property giant Country Garden 2007.HKplunged to a record low amid fears that it was preparing for a debt restructuring and deepened concerns about the property sector outlook in the absence of stronger support from Beijing.

