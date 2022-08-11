China stocks see best day in 3 months as U.S. rate-hike bets ease

Updates to market close

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stock index closed higher on Thursday, posting its biggest jump in more than 3 months, as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data prompted bets of less aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

** Big tech companies listed in Hong Kong snapped a three-day losing streak, helping the city's main stock benchmark rise the most in nearly one month.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended 2.0% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 1.6%.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI rose 2.4%, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 2.7%.

** Foreign investors bought more than 7 billion yuan ($1.04 billion) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect scheme, the highest in more than 2 weeks.

** Slowing U.S. inflation may have opened the door for the Fed to temper the pace of interest rate hikes, easing the pressure of capital outflows from emerging markets, including China.

** Securities firms .CSI399975 jumped more than 5% to lead the gains, while healthcare .CSIHCSI and information technology .CSIINT both rose nearly 3%.

** "Slower place of U.S. rate hikes is good news for growth stocks such as major internet firms," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group. The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH jumped 3.7%.

** Shares of Alibaba 9988.HK gained more than 4% in Hong Kong, despite plans by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T to slash its stake in the Chinese tech giant. Investors are relived that the Japanese conglomerate will use a derivative called "prepaid forward contracts", rather than directly selling shares in the market.

** Alibaba and food-delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK, which also surged more than 4%, were biggest gainers boosting the Hang Seng Index.

** Property shares in both China and Hong Kong rebounded on Thursday, led by a 5.7% surge in Longfor 0960.HK.

** The Chinese developer said late on Wednesday its commercial paper dues had been settled without any deferred payment, refuting rumours of its default.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

