China stocks rise to 1-month high amid signs of capital inflows

Credit: REUTERS/Claro Cortes

April 07, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - China stocks rose to a one-month high on Friday, buoyed by signs of strong capital inflows, and hopes of improving ties between China and Europe. The Hong Kong market is closed for Good Friday.

** The bluechip CSI300 Index closed up 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%. Both indexes touched their highest levels since March 7.

** For the week, CSI 300 Index edged up 1.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.7%.

** Foreign investors ploughed money into Chinese stocks and bonds in March, latest data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed.

** Flows into Chinese stocks more than doubled from February to $7.2 billion, bringing total investment into Chinese equities this year to $30 billion, with the removal of COVID-19 restrictions still boosting markets, according to IIF.

** The market was also aided by hopes of improvement in China-Europe ties following years of souring relationship.

** European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. In the closely-watched talks, Macron said the West must engage China to help end the Ukraine crisis and prevent "spiralling" tensions that could split global powers into warring blocs.

** An index tracking artificial intelligence (AI) stocks rose 1.5%, as the sector remains buoyant after surges over the past month on the back of ChatGPT fever.

** Property shares soared amid optimism of a gradual recovery of a sector pounded by Beijing's deleveraging campaign. Healthcare stocks jumped 2.8%.

** Shares of China International Capital Corp (CICC) jumped 5.7% in Shanghai. Sources told Reuters that dealmakers at the Chinese investment bank will see bonuses slashed by as much as 40%, which will potentially reduce cost and benefit shareholders. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jason Neely) ((samuel.shen@tr.com)) Keywords: CHINA STOCKS/CLOSE (UPDATE 1)

