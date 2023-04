China stocks rise to 1-month high amid signs of capital inflows

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - China stocks rose to a one-month high on Friday, buoyed by signs of strong capital inflows, and hopes of improving ties between China and Europe. The Hong Kong market is closed for Good Friday.

** The bluechip CSI300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.6% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.4%. Both indexes touched their highest levels since March 7.

** Foreign investors ploughed money into Chinese stocks and bonds in March, latest data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed.

** Flows into Chinese stocks more than doubled from February to $7.2 billion, bringing total investment into Chinese equities this year to $30 billion, with the removal of COVID-19 restrictions still boosting markets, according to IIF.

** The market was also aided by hopes of improvement in China-Europe ties following years of souring relationship.

** European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. In the closely-watched talks, Macron said the West must engage China to help end the Ukraine crisis and prevent "spiralling" tensions that could split global powers into warring blocs.

** An index tracking artificial intelligence (AI) stocks rose 0.7%, as the sector remains buoyant after surges over the past month on the back of ChatGPT fever.

** Property .CSI399965 shares rose amid optimism of a gradual recovery of a sector pounded by Beijing's deleveraging campaign. Healthcare stocks .CSI300HC jumped 2.7%.

** Shares of China International Capital Corp (CICC) 601995.SS jumped 2.5% in Shanghai. Sources told Reuters that dealmakers at the Chinese investment bank will see bonuses slashed by as much as 40%, which will potentially reduce cost and benefit shareholders.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

