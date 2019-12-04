China stocks rise on Trump's remarks on trade talks; Hang Seng gains

Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 rise 0.3%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng also up 0.3%; H-shares gain 0.4%

Trump says talks going "very well" but Uighur bill clouds deal hopes

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Thursday as investors took hope from comments by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting progress in trade negotiations, although caution prevailed amid warnings from Beijing over the passage of a bill on Xinjiang.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.32% at 2,887.39.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.33%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.27%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.06%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.39% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.8%.

** Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

** But Chinese official media on Thursday called for harsh reprisals after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Uighur Act of 2019, which calls for a tougher response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

** China warned passage of the bill would affect bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end the two countries' trade war.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.39% to 10,294.09, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.33% at 26,148.88.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.64% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was 1.49% higher.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.40%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.71%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0548 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.0508.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were WG Tech JiangXi Co Ltd 603773.SS, up 10.01%, followed by Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co Ltd 603129.SS, gaining 10% and Beijing Tricolor Technology Co Ltd 603516.SS, up by 9.99%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd 603012.SS, down 10.02%, followed by Shenzhen Geoway Co Ltd 600462.SS, losing 4.6% and Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd 603009.SS, down by 3.85%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 15.41%, while China's H-share index has gained 1.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.21% this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Sinopharm Group Co Ltd 1099.HK, up 2.32%, followed by Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd 1658.HK, gaining 1.98% and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 0914.HK, up by 1.62%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd 0384.HK, which has fallen 1.35%, China Vanke Co Ltd 2202.HK, down 0.85% and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd 2688.HK, which lost 0.72%.

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares .HSCIE rose 0.5%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT rose 0.3%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd 2382.HK, up 3.61%, while the biggest loser was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd 2319.HK, which was down 0.66%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.