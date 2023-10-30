News & Insights

China stocks rise on support signs; HK dips on Mideast conflict

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

October 30, 2023 — 12:49 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rose on Monday, helped by fresh signs of government-orchestrated support measures, while Hong Kong shares fell amid persistent fears of an escalation in the Middle East war.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.7% by the lunch break. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was up 0.2%, standing above the psychologically key 3,000-point mark.

** Chinese tech stocks were strong, but banking shares fell on the sector's shrinking margins while property shares declined as China Evergrande Group 3333.HK moved toward a possible liquidation.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI lost 0.3%.

** More than 30 Chinese-listed companies unveiled share buyback and purchase plans over the weekend while major mutual fund house E Fund Management said it would invest in its own product.

** They're joining a growing number of companies heeding to government calls to help revive a stock market that last week hit its lowest levels since 2019.

** Shares of most companies that announced share buybacks. Hainan Mining 601969.SS jumped 6.7%, while Vatti Corp 002035.SZ and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical 603379.SS, rose 1.8% and 2.8%, respectively.

** Sentiment was also aided by tighter rules against short-selling activities effective on Monday.

** The tech-focused STAR 50 Index .STAR50 climbed 2.9%, while the CSI Info Tech Index .CSIINT jumped 3.2%.

** But the CSI Banks index .CSI399986 dropped 1.6% to 11-month lows, after four of China's biggest lenders posted shrinking margins in the third quarter, compounding concerns over the sector's health in a struggling economy.

** Hong Kong stocks, which are more vulnerable to global sentiment, sank as Israel's push into Gaza stirred fears of a wider conflict.

** Caution also reigned ahead of central bank meetings in the United States, Britain and Japan this week.

** Mainland property shares .HSMPI traded in Hong Kong fell 0.4%, with Evergrande shares slumping as much as 23% as the city's High Court hears a winding-up petition against the embattled property developer.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.