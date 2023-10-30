China stocks rise on support signs; HK dips on Mideast conflict

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rose on Monday, helped by fresh signs of government-orchestrated support measures, while Hong Kong shares fell amid persistent fears of an escalation in the Middle East war.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.7% by the lunch break. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was up 0.2%, standing above the psychologically key 3,000-point mark.

** Chinese tech stocks were strong, but banking shares fell on the sector's shrinking margins while property shares declined as China Evergrande Group 3333.HK moved toward a possible liquidation.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI lost 0.3%.

** More than 30 Chinese-listed companies unveiled share buyback and purchase plans over the weekend while major mutual fund house E Fund Management said it would invest in its own product.

** They're joining a growing number of companies heeding to government calls to help revive a stock market that last week hit its lowest levels since 2019.

** Shares of most companies that announced share buybacks. Hainan Mining 601969.SS jumped 6.7%, while Vatti Corp 002035.SZ and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical 603379.SS, rose 1.8% and 2.8%, respectively.

** Sentiment was also aided by tighter rules against short-selling activities effective on Monday.

** The tech-focused STAR 50 Index .STAR50 climbed 2.9%, while the CSI Info Tech Index .CSIINT jumped 3.2%.

** But the CSI Banks index .CSI399986 dropped 1.6% to 11-month lows, after four of China's biggest lenders posted shrinking margins in the third quarter, compounding concerns over the sector's health in a struggling economy.

** Hong Kong stocks, which are more vulnerable to global sentiment, sank as Israel's push into Gaza stirred fears of a wider conflict.

** Caution also reigned ahead of central bank meetings in the United States, Britain and Japan this week.

** Mainland property shares .HSMPI traded in Hong Kong fell 0.4%, with Evergrande shares slumping as much as 23% as the city's High Court hears a winding-up petition against the embattled property developer.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

