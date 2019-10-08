Banking

China stocks rise on stimulus hopes, trade anxiety curbs gains

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, as a dim services sector survey reinforced hopes that Beijing will roll out more stimulus measures, though uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade talks curbed gains.

SSEC +0.3%, CSI300 +0.6%

China services sector growth falls to 7-month low - Caixin PMI

U.S.-China trade deal hopes dim as talks get underway in tense atmosphere

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, as a dim services sector survey reinforced hopes that Beijing will roll out more stimulus measures, though uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade talks curbed gains.

The country's markets on Tuesday re-opened after a week-long holiday.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.6% to close at 3,837.68, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC added 0.3% to end at 2,913.57.

** China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in seven months in September despite a strong increase in new orders, as operating expenses continued to rise at the end of the third quarter, a private survey showed.

** Services account for more than half of China's economy, providing a key buffer, as persistent trade tensions with the United States weigh heavily on the country's manufacturing sector.

** "We continue to be optimistic about the A-share market in the fourth quarter, as there is still room for policy boost which would further lift risk appetite," Orient Securities said in a report.

** Also, hopes that corporate earnings are expected to bottom out in the third quarter have increased, which could provide fundamental support to stocks, the brokerage added.

** Robust consumer spending during the "Golden Week" also aided sentiment, sending consumer shares higher.

** Spending on retail goods and dining during the week-long National Day holidays returned to growth this year, offering unexpected respite to an economy that has been expanding at its weakest pace in almost three decades.

** However, the uncertainty around developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks kept overall gains in check.

** Prospects for progress in U.S.-China trade talks dimmed on Monday after Washington blacklisted Chinese companies over Beijing's treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, and President Donald Trump said a quick trade deal was unlikely.

** Trump and his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, spoke in generally upbeat terms about this week's discussions with China, the first such high-level talks in more than two months, but Trump insisted he would not be satisfied with a partial deal.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.73%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.99%.

** At 07:14 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.122 per U.S. dollar, 0.36% firmer than the previous close of 7.148.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Henan Yinge Industrial Investment Co Ltd 600069.SS, up 10.2%, followed by Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 603998.SS, gaining 10.03%, and Nanjing Huamai Technology Co Ltd 603042.SS, up by 10.01%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Shanghai Film Co Ltd 601595.SS down 10.01%, followed by WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co Ltd 603956.SS losing 10.01% and Qingdao Richen Food Co Ltd 603755.SS down by 10%.

** As of 07:15 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.54% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular