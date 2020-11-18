China stocks rise on report of stimulus plan; Hong Kong down

SSEC +0.1%, CSI300 +0.4%, HSI -0.6%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.4%

FTSE China A50 +0.7%

SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chinese shares gained ground on Thursday, led by consumer stocks, as investors cheered a report of Beijing's latest measures to boost domestic consumption amid the coronavirus outbreak.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.4% to 4,912.26 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.1% to 3,351.09 points.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext .CNT and the STAR50 index .STAR50 added 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

** Consumer shares led the rally, with the CSI300 consumer staples index .CSI000912 and the CSI300 consumer discretionary index .CSI000911 rising 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively by midday.

** China will expand consumption of cars and consumption in rural areas, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV, citing a meeting of the country's cabinet chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

** China will also promote the consumption of home appliances and catering, CCTV reported.

** Dual-listed Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd 601238.SS2238.HK rose more than 4% in both Shanghai and Hong Kong, leading the gains for carmakers.

** Bucking the broad strength, securities firms fell, led by Haitong Securities Co Ltd 600837.SS6837.HK falling 6.1% in Shanghai after Beijing alleged manipulation.

** Chinese investigations into last week's shock bond default by a state-owned coal miner widened on Wednesday with a regulator threatening to sanction Haitong Securities, one of the country's biggest brokerages, for alleged manipulation.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.6%, to 26,394.26 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.7%, to 10,566.52.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.51%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.81%.

** At 0421 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5686 per U.S. dollar, 0.15% weaker than the previous close of 6.559.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

