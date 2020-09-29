China stocks rise on recovery hopes, STAR Market jumps

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday with tech shares leading the gains, buoyed by hopes of a sustained domestic economic recovery.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.2% to 4,591.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.21% to 3,224.36 points.
** China's factory activity likely expanded at a slightly faster pace in September, a Reuters poll showed, adding to evidence of a steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
** Official data released on Sunday showed that profits at China's industrial firms grew for a fourth straight month in August.
** Underscoring China's early recovery, the World Bank projected growth in China to be at 2% this year, while the rest of the East Asia and Pacific region will see a 3.5% contraction.
** A likely sharp rebound in domestic travel during the upcoming Golden Week holiday, with some flights selling out and travel platforms reporting a surge in hotel bookings, also boosted sentiment.
** Tech shares led market gains in China, with Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market .STAR50 jumping nearly 4%. Chinese investors are pouring into newly-launched mutual funds targeting Ant Group's upcoming initial public offering, underscoring a strong demand for technology shares.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.