China stocks rise on property boost; Hong Kong slips as COVID weighs

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday, boosted by property developers after the country's latest measures to support the beleaguered sector, while Hong Kong shares were dragged down by tech firms as China reported record-high new daily COVID-19 cases.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.5% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC added 0.4%.

However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 0.9% each.

China's biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures rolled out to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and lifting property shares.

Chinese real estate developers .CSI000952 jumped more than 5%, and banks .CSI000951 gained 2.1%.

Shares of Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) also outperformed the broad market, as investors heed regulators' call to build a market valuation system "with Chinese characteristics". An index measuring China infrastructure companies .CSI000950, with most constituents being SOEs, rose 2.6%.

Most other sectors declined, as China on Friday reported another record high of daily COVID-19 cases, with cities across the country enforcing measures and curbs to control outbreaks.

"Concerns over the reopening outlook rose again with domestic COVID-19 cases rising and tightening measures returning to a number of major cities," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

"A-share sentiment likely to stay volatile near term as China's preparation for reopening fluctuates with mixed signals."

The Chief Investment Office (CIO) at UBS Securities said it will take time before a directional trend in Chinese equities can be seen and investors should continue to position themselves for a slow but gradual recovery in China's economy via non-directional opportunities.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH lost 2.1% to drag the city's Hang Seng benchmark .HSI on mainland's COVID worries, with index heavyweights Tencent 0700.HK and Meituan 3690.HK down 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

