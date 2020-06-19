China stocks rise on policy support optimism

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 0.0%, HSI 0.0%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 100%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 100%

FTSE China A50 +0.0%

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China shares gained on Friday due to hopes of more policy support, expectations of higher foreign inflows and the containment of an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Beijing.

** In Hong Kong, shares dipped as other Asian markets wobbled on persisting worries about a fresh surge in cases of the novel coronavirus in major global economies.

** China's bluechip index CSI300 .CSI300 rose 0.7% to 4074.37 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.4% to 2950.74. Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext .CNT hit four-year highs as regulators revamped its listing system.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 0.1% to 24448.16, while HSCE .HSCE, which tracks Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, was roughly flat at 9914.81.

** Chinese policymakers pledged that the government will maintain ample liquidity in the financial system in the second half of the year, pushing investors to look past a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump about cutting ties with China.

** Risk appetite also improved after the chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Diseases Prevention and Control said that the outbreak in Beijing had been brought under control.

** Also aiding sentiment was global index publisher FTSE Russels' plan to complete the final stage of its Phase I China A-share inclusion on Friday, which, Yuekai Securities expects, will attract about $3.6 billion of foreign inflows.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.14% and Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.62%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0869 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 7.0883.

** As of 0428 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.87% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

