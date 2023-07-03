News & Insights

China stocks rise on policy support hopes

July 03, 2023 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday amid hopes of more policy easing after the country's central bank said it would implement prudent monetary policy in a "precise and forceful manner" to support economic growth and employment.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 rose 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC added 1.3% by the lunch recess.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI climbed 1.7%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE advanced 2.2%.

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will make better use of aggregate and structural policy tools to stabilise growth, employment, effectively support domestic demand, it said on Friday.

** "(The) PBOC pledged to intensify countercyclical adjustment to support domestic demand, boost consumption and build a virtuous circle of economic growth," said Goldman Sachs in a note. "We continue to expect a 25bp RRR cut and a 10bp additional policy interest rate cut in the rest of the year to facilitate economic growth."

** China's factory activity slowed in June as the Caixin manufacturing survey showed a dip to 50.5, from 50.9 in May. That slightly beat market forecasts of 50.2, but still underlined the weakening trend seen in other surveys.

** Tourism stocks .CSI930633 jumped more than 4%, automobiles .CSI931008 climbed 3.7%, while shares in consumer staples .CSICS, energy .CSIEN added 1.8% each.

** Investors are closely watching the development of China-U.S. relations as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing from July 6-9 for meetings with senior Chinese officials on a broad range of issues.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH advanced 3.2%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

