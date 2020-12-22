China stocks rise on policy support; EV shares lead gains

SSEC +0.9%, CSI300 +1%, HSI +0.4%

PBOC to cool credit growth in 2021, avoid premature policy tightening

China state planner to launch inspection on enterprise bond repayment risks next year

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicles, as investors were assured that policymakers would avoid sudden policy tightening in 2021 to support an economic recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.

** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.85% at 3,385.35, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.99%.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.53% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was up 0.66%​.

** Leading the gains, the new energy vehicle sub-index .CSI399976 and the CSI300 industrials index .CSI000910 rose 3.17% and 2.13%, respectively.

** Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co Ltd 300001.SZ, an EV charging pole maker, soared 13.8% to touch its highest in nearly five years, while BAIC Bluepark New Energy Technology Co Ltd 600733.SS, the EV making unit of state-owned BAIC Automotive Group, hit the highest level since January 2016.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.71% to 10,457.99, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.44% at 26,235.27. The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.87%.

** China's central bank will scale back support for the economy in 2021 and cool credit growth, but fears of derailing a recovery from a pandemic-induced slump and debt defaults are likely to prevent it from tightening any time soon, policy sources said.

** China's state planner said it would launch a nationwide inspection on the repayment risks for enterprise bonds that mature in the near term and in 2021.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 1.05%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.35%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5508 per U.S. dollar, 0.12% weaker than the previous close of 6.5429.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

