China stocks rise on expanding factory activity; Hong Kong steady

SHANGHAI, March 1 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday after data showed the country's factory activity unexpectedly expanded in February as new orders improved, with investors eyeing developments later this week in hope for more easing measures.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.2% to 4,592.77 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.3%, to 3,471.84 points.

The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.1%, to 22,694.85 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE was unchanged at 8,023.05.

** China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) registered 50.2 in February, beating analysts' expectations and in line with a separate private PMI reading.

** "These encouraging signs likely reflect the effect of supportive macro policies has started to get transmitted to the economy," said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** China's services activities also grew at a faster pace in February.

** All eyes are on the annual meeting of China's top legislative body that begins on March 5, during which the government will unveil economic targets for the year and likely more stimulus measures.

** Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday that China must "do everything possible" to spur consumption this year.

** Consumer staples .CSICS gained 1.7%, and tourism stocks .CSI930633 rose 1.3%

** China CSI Grand Agriculture Index .CSI399814 added 0.9%, with hog breeders leading the gains, as China's state planner said the country will start buying pork for its central state reserves.

** Wens Foodstuff Group 300498.SZ, Muyuan Foods Co 002714.SZ and New Hope Liuhe Co 000876.SZ went up between 3.9% and 5.6%.

** Non-ferrous metal .CSI000811 went down 2.3%.

** Hong Kong shares were almost flat at midday break in thin trade. High-level discussions between Kyiv and Moscow last night ended with no agreement except to keep talking.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Russian aluminium producer OK Rusal 0486.HK plunged after it said it has been obliged to temporarily halt production at Nikolaev Alumina Refinery in Ukraine.

** The materials subindex .HSCIM lost 2.6%

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.