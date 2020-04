China stocks rise on energy, tech sectors

SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - China stocks settled higher on Thursday, led by energy shares as crude oil futures jumped on hopes for a deal to end the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and by tech firms.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.69% at 2,780.64.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.62%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.96%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.75%, the real estate index .CSI000952 higher 0.84% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 1.48%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 2.26% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 2.797%.

** The CSI300 energy index .CSI000908 closed up 3.3%, as crude oil futures surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their price war and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a solution to "challenging" oil markets.

** Tech stocks also outperformed, with the CSI IT index .CSIINT surging 4.8%, as investors expected Beijing to further seek tech self-sufficiency.

** The Trump administration is tightening rules to prevent China from obtaining advanced U.S. technology for commercial purposes and then diverting it to military use, several sources told Reuters.

** China reported on Thursday six new coronavirus deaths as of the end of Wednesday, the same number as on Tuesday.

** China's ports and shipping firms are bracing for a second wave of supply chain disruptions that may be deeper and more prolonged than during the country's coronavirus lockdown as the global spread of the virus chokes off international demand.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.13%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 1.37%.

** At 07:07 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1049 per U.S. dollar, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 7.099.

** As of 07:08 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.62% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

