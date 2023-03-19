China stocks rise on Credit Suisse buyout, cenbank's monetary easing

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Reuters) - China stocks rose in early trading on Monday, as Beijing's fresh monetary-easing measures helped offset fears of a global banking crisis that continued to haunt the Hong Kong market even after a weekend rescue deal for Swiss lender Credit Suisse.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained about 0.15% each by 10:26 am local time (0236 GMT) on Monday. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng .HSI was down roughly 1.5%.

** China's central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year to help keep liquidity ample and support a nascent economic recovery.

** The 25-basis-point reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, effective March 27, reflects "the new government's desire to send a 'pro-growth' signal and perhaps to be extra cautious on liquidity management amid significant banking stress overseas," Goldman Sachs China economist Hui Shan wrote in a note.

** Risk appetite in Hong Kong, which is more vulnerable toglobal marketvolatility, remains curbed even after Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG on Sunday to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal aimed at stem risk contagion.

** Meanwhile, some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading.

** Central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan pledged to deepen support for liquidity, by increasing the frequency of seven-day dollar-swap operations from weekly to daily.

** Hong Kong's financial stocks .HSCIF fell roughly 1.5%, while tech shares .HSTECH also dropped.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

