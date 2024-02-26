China stocks rise, led by AI firms; Hong Kong slips as investors await policy moves

SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday, with artificial intelligence (AI) firms leading the gains, helped by the AI boom in the United States. Hong Kong shares slipped as investors awaited further policy signal from Beijing's upcoming parliamentary meeting.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 gained 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC climbed 0.5%.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI lost 0.4%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE edged up 0.1%.

** The broad Asian shares struggled to advance, with slightly warmer-than-expected Japanese inflation putting investors on guard ahead of price data due in Europe and the U.S. this week.

** Artificial intelligence companies .CSI930713 jumped 3.3%, amid helped by the generative artificial intelligence boom in the U.S. as Nvidia NVDA.Ohit $2 trillion in market value for the first time after the AI pioneer reported a bullish financial update.

** Shares in communications equipment .CSI931160 and automobiles .CSI931008 jumped 4% and 3.1%, respectively.

** However, banks .CSI000951 and infrastructure builders .CSI000950 lost more than 2.5% each.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH jumped 1% but mainland property developers .HSMPI lost 2%.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 has rebounded 11.5% from a recent low early this month on authorities' measures to spur economic growth and boost market confidence.

** Market participants are awaiting authorities' next policy move as China's rubber stamp parliament - the National People's Congress - begins its annual meeting on March 5.

** Key topics to monitor include discussions about the government’s "new model" for the property sector, local government financing and fiscal reforms, as well as other demand-side stimulus such as support to consumption, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

