China stocks rise further on market rescue hopes; HK slips

HONG KONG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China stocks extended their rally on Wednesday as investors awaited more substantial market rescue measures after Beijing signalled that it was ramping up efforts to support its sagging markets.

Hong Kong shares, however, ended lower, indicating investors are still assessing the effectiveness of the policy support.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 rose 1%, advancing for the third straight day, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC grew 1.4%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HISeased 0.3%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 1%.

** China's new yuan loans likely surged in January from the previous month as the central bank moved to shore up a patchy recovery in the world's second-largest economy, according to a Reuters poll.

** Chinese authorities have announced a raft of measures to aid stock markets in the past few days after domestic stocks plunged to five-year lows last week.

** Some of the measures include curbs on short selling and state fund Central Huijin Investment's expanded stock buying.

** The small-cap index CSI 500 .CSI500 and CSI 1000 .CSI1000I rebounded 6.3% and 4.5%, respectively, following the widened stock-buying support by the state fund, dubbed the "national team".

** "The recent market turmoil may prompt more decisive and quick moves by the national team to help restore confidence and prevent a self-fulfilling cycle," HSBC economists said in a note.

** Most sectors were up in the mainland market, with chemical firms .CSI000813 and the healthcare sector .CSIHCSI leading the gains, rising 4.4% and 3.9% each.

** Wuxi AppTec's Shanghai-listed shares <603259.SS> jumped 5.7%, while its Hong Kong shares 2359.HKrose 5% after a U.S. draft bill targeting Chinese biotech giants showed an update that the number of co-sponsors dropped to 0 from 6. Shenzhen-listed BGI Genomics 300676.SZ surged 9.1%.

** Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, said Chinese stocks are not particularly bright despite the low valuations as investors doubt Beijing's willingness to deliver large-scale fiscal support to revive the stock market.

** Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech firms .HSTECH retreated 1.6% at close after a 7% rally in the previous session.

