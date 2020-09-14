China stocks rise as STAR Market shines on regulatory nod to launch ETFs

SSEC 0.6%, CSI300 0.6%, HSI 0.8%

Financial stocks rise on new regulatory rules

SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Monday, with Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market leading gains after securities regulator approved the first batch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are expected to draw fresh funds into the market.

** Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was up 3.31%​, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.8%.

** China Asset Management Co (ChinaAMC), E Fund Management Co and Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co said separately on Friday they had received regulatory approval to launch ETFs tracking the benchmark STAR50 index .STAR50.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.56% at 3,278.68. China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.57%.

** Financial sector .CSI300FS climbed up marginally after China issued new rules on Sunday to regulate financial holding companies, in its latest move to prevent systematic risks to the nation's vast financial sector.

** Developments in the Sino-U.S. tensions remained one of the key market focus. Sources told Reuters that ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp ORCL.N that it hopes will spare it a U.S. ban while appeasing China's government.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.49% to 9,800.16, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.67% at 24,666.66.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.47% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.68%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.8297 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.8348.

** The top percentage gainers in the SSEC were Chongqing Road and Bridge Co Ltd 600106.SS, up 10.18%, followed by Yingkou Jinchen Machinery Co Ltd 603396.SS, gaining 10.01% and Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd 600132.SS, up by 10%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd 2382.HK, up 4.9%, followed by China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd 0762.HK, gaining 4.26% and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, up by 3.88%.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

