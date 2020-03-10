China stocks rise as new domestic virus cases drop, Xi's Wuhan visit lifts mood

SSEC +0.6%, CSI300 +1.0%, HSI +1.8%

Xi Jinping visits Wuhan as new cases tumble

Producer prices swing into deflation territory, raising stimulus expectations

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Tuesday, a day after fears over the spread of the coronavirus and an oil price crash destabilised markets, as new domestic virus cases tumbled and President Xi Jinping's visit to the epicentre of the epidemic lifted sentiment.

