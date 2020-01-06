Commodities

China stocks rise as Middle East worries recede; energy sector underperforms

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese shares rose on Tuesday from a late slump in the previous session as concerns over tensions in the Middle East eased, with investor focus returning to policy support and a much-awaited Phase 1 trade deal with the United States.

SSEC +0.36%, CSI300 +0.45%, HSI +0.5%

Energy sector underperforms after previous day's rally

Yuan strengthens to five-month highs vs. dollar

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Tuesday from a late slump in the previous session as concerns over tensions in the Middle East eased, with investor focus returning to policy support and a much-awaited Phase 1 trade deal with the United States.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.36% at 3,094.44 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.45%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.35%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 2.09%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.23% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 1%.

** Energy shares underperformed after gaining the previous day on higher oil prices. The CSI300 energy index .CSI000908 dropped 0.82% and the Hang Seng energy sub-index .HSCIE fell 0.61%.

** China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said last week that it would promote the conversion of household savings into long-term funds in China's capital markets. Analysts expect the move to offer long-term support for markets.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.58% to 11,230.72, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.5% at 28,367.18.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.79% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT gained 1.18%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 added 1.34%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.9545 per U.S. dollar, 0.33% firmer than the previous close of 6.9768. It earlier touched a top of 6.9522 per dollar, its strongest level since Aug. 2, 2018.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd 600052.SS, up 10.07%, followed by Zhejiang Furun Co Ltd 600070.SS, gaining 10.05% and Fortune Ng Fung Food Hebei Co Ltd 600965.SS, up by 10.03%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shandong Huifa Foodstuff Co Ltd 603536.SS, down 10.01%, followed by GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc 603986.SS, losing 5.26% and Beihai Gofar Marine Biological Industry Co Ltd 600538.SS, down by 5.14%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were ANTA Sports Products Ltd 2020.HK, up 6.04%, followed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd 1093.HK, gaining 2.6% and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd 0960.HK, up by 2.36%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were PetroChina Co Ltd 0857.HK, down 1.19%, CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, 1.02% lower and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 0914.HK, which shed 0.78%.

** In Hong Kong, a sub-index tracking the IT sector .HSCIIT rose 1.2%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd 1093.HK, up 2.6%, while the biggest loser was PetroChina Co Ltd 0857.HK, which was down 1.19%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

