BABA

China stocks rise as consumer, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up

Contributors
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese stocks advanced on Friday and were set for weekly gains, boosted by consumer and healthcare firms, although uncertainty over Sino-U.S. trade talks weighed on sentiment.

SSEC 0.8%, CSI300 1.2%, HSI 1.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.8%

FTSE China A50 +1.0%

SHANGHAI, Aug 21(Reuters) - Chinese stocks advanced on Friday and were set for weekly gains, boosted by consumer and healthcare firms, although uncertainty over Sino-U.S. trade talks weighed on sentiment.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 1.2% to 4,734.11 points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.8% to 3,390.09 points.

** The tech-heavy start-up board index ChiNext .CNT rose 2%, while the STAR50 index .STAR50 added 1.1%.

** For the week, CSI300 was up 0.6%, while SSEC gained 0.9%.

** Leading the gains on Friday, both the CSI300 healthcare index .CSI300HC and CSI300 consumer discretionary index .CSI000911 rose 1.7% by the midday break.

** Risk sentiment was supported by a series of strong first-half earnings from Chinese companies as Beijing ramped up stimulus support to revive an economy hammered by the COVID-19 crisis.

** Electronic components maker Goertek Inc 002241.SZ neared a record high while Focus Media Information 002027.SZ surged by the 10% daily trading limit after both companies posted strong earnings for the first half.

** China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates, sending its HK-listed shares 9988.HK 0.9% higher on Friday.

** Market participants were also watching out for developments on trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

** The Trump administration on Thursday declined to acknowledge any plans to meet with China over the Phase 1 trade deal after the commerce ministry in Beijing said bilateral talks would be held "in the coming days" to evaluate the agreement's progress.

** Chinese purchases of U.S. goods are running well behind the pace needed to meet a first year increase of $77 billion specified in the deal, according to official data. But China has increased the pace of farm product purchases in recent weeks.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI added 1.3%, to 25,100.95 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 0.8%, to 10,237.24 points.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More