China stocks rise as Beijing expands access to markets, trade tensions ease

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

China stocks closed higher on Friday as investors cheered Beijing opening up its financial markets further to foreign investors and talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials.

SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Friday as investors cheered Beijing opening up its financial markets further to foreign investors and talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials.

** China finalised rules on Thursday that would scrap quotas under two major inbound investment schemes, giving qualified foreign institutions unlimited access to Chinese stocks and bonds.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.83% at 2,895.34 and the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose about 1%. For the week, SSEC gained 1.2%, while CSI300 was up 1.3%.

** Adding to the upbeat mood, top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal on Friday, with China saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere for its implementation and the United States saying both sides expected obligations to be met.

** The financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS gained 0.91%. The consumer staples sector .CSI000912 edged 0.4% higher, the real estate index .CSI000952 was up 1.33% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC gained 0.8%.

** Consumer firms led gains in markets, with the CSI300 consumer discretionary index .CSI000911 ending up 2.8% after China says sales of durable consumer goods such as automobiles and home appliances rebounded significantly during the May Day holiday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.17% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.873%.

** On Friday, foreign investors purchased a net of about 6.6 billion yuan ($932.59 million) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking Hong Kong and mainland in the morning.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.07%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 2.56%.

** At 07:08 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0768 per U.S. dollar, 0.12% firmer than the previous close of 7.085.

** As of 07:09 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.06% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

($1 = 7.0771 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters