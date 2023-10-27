China stocks rise amid signs of recovery, support measures

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rose on Friday and were on track for a fourth session of advance, after data showed profits at industrial firms extended gains in September, while policy measures also helped sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 gained 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC added 0.4% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE climbed 0.9%.

** The broader Asian share market tracked Wall Street futures higher, as Amazon provided some welcome earnings relief, while bonds were able to sustain a rally amid signs U.S. inflation was easing.

** Profits at China's industrial firms extended gains for a second month in September, adding to signs of a stabilising economy as authorities launched a burst of supportive policy measures.

** More than 30 Chinese listed companies vowed to buy back shares or increase stakes in their firms late on Thursday. Firms have spent more than 10 billion yuan ($1.37 billion) in buybacks so far in October, state media Securities Times reported.

** Electric vehicle batterymaker Contemporary Amperex Technology 300750.SZ rose 2.2% after Chairman Robin Zeng proposed to buy back shares worth 2 billion-3 billion yuan. The new energy sector .CSI399808 jumped 2.2%.

** Shares in healthcare .CSI000121 and automobiles .CSI931008 also surged more than 2% each.

** There tend to be a lot of buybacks when market is near the bottom, and the market had fully priced in various pessimistic scenarios, said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management.

** On the geopolitical front, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday the United States and China need "in-depth" and "comprehensive" dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize bilateral relations.

($1 = 7.3170 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.