News & Insights

China stocks rise amid signs of recovery, support measures

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

October 27, 2023 — 12:32 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rose on Friday and were on track for a fourth session of advance, after data showed profits at industrial firms extended gains in September, while policy measures also helped sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 gained 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC added 0.4% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE climbed 0.9%.

** The broader Asian share market tracked Wall Street futures higher, as Amazon provided some welcome earnings relief, while bonds were able to sustain a rally amid signs U.S. inflation was easing.

** Profits at China's industrial firms extended gains for a second month in September, adding to signs of a stabilising economy as authorities launched a burst of supportive policy measures.

** More than 30 Chinese listed companies vowed to buy back shares or increase stakes in their firms late on Thursday. Firms have spent more than 10 billion yuan ($1.37 billion) in buybacks so far in October, state media Securities Times reported.

** Electric vehicle batterymaker Contemporary Amperex Technology 300750.SZ rose 2.2% after Chairman Robin Zeng proposed to buy back shares worth 2 billion-3 billion yuan. The new energy sector .CSI399808 jumped 2.2%.

** Shares in healthcare .CSI000121 and automobiles .CSI931008 also surged more than 2% each.

** There tend to be a lot of buybacks when market is near the bottom, and the market had fully priced in various pessimistic scenarios, said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management.

** On the geopolitical front, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday the United States and China need "in-depth" and "comprehensive" dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize bilateral relations.

($1 = 7.3170 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.