China stocks rise ahead of likely Fed rate cut; trade talks in focus

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China stocks rose on Wednesday on expectations of lower borrowing costs at home and the United States, with a resumption of trade talks between Beijing and Washington aiding risk appetite.

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Wednesday on expectations of lower borrowing costs at home and the United States, with a resumption of trade talks between Beijing and Washington aiding risk appetite.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 gained 0.5% to 3,910.08, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC rose 0.3% to 2,985.65860.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower key borrowing costs by 25 basis points later on Wednesday.

** Although the People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept the rate unchanged on one-year loans from its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday, analysts still expect banks to set Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) lower at Friday's monthly fixing.

** A cut in LPRs - China's benchmark rates for new loans - could lead to lower borrowing costs for consumers and companies in a slowing economy.

** Investors are also closely monitoring developments in the U.S.-China trade talks. U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators are due to meet in Washington this week, to pave the way for high-level talks in early October.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration could seal a deal on trade with China before the U.S. presidential election, or an agreement could be reached the day after voters go to the polls.

** Consumer and healthcare stocks led the gains in China, while telecommunications and energy stocks fell.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((samuel.shen@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters