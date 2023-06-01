News & Insights

China stocks rise after surprising factory activity growth

June 01, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday, after a private sector survey showed the country's factory activity unexpectedly swung to growth in May from decline.

** The blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 climbed 0.7% by the midday recess, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.4%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng .HSI was up 0.8%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE added 0.9%.

** Most other Asia-Pacific stock markets also rose amid receding bets for a U.S. rate hike this month and relief over the passage of the U.S. debt ceiling bill through the House.

** The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in May from 49.5 in April, beating expectations of 49.5 in a Reuters poll, and a stark contrast to a deeper contraction activity seen in the official PMI released on Wednesday.

** Artificial Intelligence (AI)-themed stocks led the gains. Media firms .CSI399971 jumped 3.5% and computer shares .CSI930651 surged 3.8%.

** AI firm iFLYTEK Co 002230.SZ jumped 10% to hit the daily limit, after it was appointed by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as a leader in a large language model working group.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH advanced 2%, with food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK up more than 5%.

** Broader market sentiment remained weak, as investors were worried about the sustainability of the economic recovery and market rebound.

** "We need more time to see whether the improvement would be sustained," said Zhou Hao, an economist at Guotai Junan International.

** "Further policy support is still required to boost domestic demand, we reckon a 10 bps MLF rate cut in June."

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

