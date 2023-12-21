China stocks rise after five banks cut interest rates; HK down on gaming rules

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China stocks extended gains on Friday after five major state banks cut interest rates on some deposits, while Tencent and Netease dragged down Hong Kong shares after China issued draft rules for online game management.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.7%, and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC added 0.5%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 0.4%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.7%.

** Asian stocks were poised to eke out gains for the final full trading week of the year, while the dollar eyed a loss as investors look to 2024 as a year of steep U.S. rate cuts.

** Five of China's largest state banks, including Agricultural Bank of China 601288.SS and China Construction Bank 601939.SS, cut interest rates on some deposits from Friday, providing room to reduce lending costs as the government urged banks to support the economy.

** "Lower deposit rates should help alleviate pressures on bank net interest margins (NIM) and lay the groundwork for the PBoC to cut its policy lending rates (OMO and MLF) in January," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

** "If these cuts materialise, it would signal Beijing has become increasingly concerned about the downward pressure on growth... we expect the PBoC to cut its policy lending rates in January 2024. "

** Shares in energy .CSIEN and new energy .CSI399808 gained 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively, to lead the gains, while media firms .CSI399971 lost 2.4%.

** China unveiled new draft rules for online video games, imposing strict rules on players' spending as Beijing continues to tighten regulations for the sector.

** Shares in gaming giant Tencent 0700.HK and Netease 9999.HK slumped 7.2% and 12.2%, respectively, to lead the decline.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTEHC lost 1.5%.

