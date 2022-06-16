China stocks rise after expected Fed rate hike

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - China stocks rose in bumpy trade on Thursday after the U.S. central bank delivered an aggressive but expected rate hike, with semiconductors and new energy firms leading the gains.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.3% to 4,292.05 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.3% to 3,313.53.

The Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.4% to 21,223.21. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.5% to 7,414.87.

** Asian stocks rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation.

** "The rate hike comes within market expectations, and it has limited impact on A-shares," said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management, adding that China's priority was to stabilise economic growth, which would support A-shares.

** China will act decisively in ramping up support for the economy and roll out more policy steps, but will refrain from issuing excessive money, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

** The cabinet also reaffirmed its support for the "healthy development" of the platform economy, state media said.

** Real estate developers .CSI000952 eased 0.5% after data showed China's May new home prices fell for the second month this year, as widespread COVID-19 curbs dented already weak buyer confidence in the property market.

** Healthcare .CSIHCSI, semiconductor .CSIH30184 and new energy .CSI399808 led the gains, rising more than 2% each.

** Energy shares .CSIEN lost 3.3%, while brokers .CSI399975 and insurers .CSI399809 both retreated more than 2%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH edged down 0.6% in range-bound trade.

** New Oriental 9901.HK rose 9.1% and online education unit Koolearn Technology 1797.HK jumped nearly 60%, with analysts saying the new live-streaming sales strategy could help the parent recover from a regulatory crackdown that decimated its education business.

** Koolearn shares have jumped more than 300% so far this week.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

