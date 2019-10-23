China stocks retreat on weaker hopes for stimulus

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Chinese shares dipped on Wednesday with property developers weighing on broad A-share indexes, as investors' hopes for policy stimulus to overcome a cooling economy faded.

SSEC -0.3%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI -0.9%

Property sector drags broader index lower

Yuan edges down against dollar

** At the end of the morning session, the CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.4% at 3,881.18 points, while the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC lost 0.3% to 2,945.36.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.38%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.52%. The consumer staples sector .CSI000912 was down 0.29%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 1.61% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.04%.

** "There were expectations for some policy stimulus benefiting the (property) sector but the macro-economic figures, while missing expectations, are not bad enough to warrant a significant change in policy," Gerry Alfonso, analyst at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, said.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.8% to 10,442.17, while the Hang Seng index .HSI was down 0.94% at 26,535.17.

** Hong Kong shares fell despite an announcement by the city's government that it would provide HK$2 billion to support the local economy, with a particular focus on its transport, tourism and retail sectors.

** China is drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the deliberations, which would bring to a close Lam's rule after months of often violent pro-democracy protests.

** China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Tuesday that China and the United States had achieved some progress in their trade talks.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.28% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.26%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.63%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.03%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0843 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 7.0778.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co Ltd 600467.SS, up 10.13%, followed by Lushang Health Industry Development Co Ltd 600223.SS, gaining 10.02% and Jiangsu Nanfang Medical Co Ltd 603880.SS, up by 10.02%.

** The largest percentage losses on the Shanghai index were Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd 603882.SS, down 8.38%, followed by Getein Biotech Inc 603387.SS, losing 7.57% and Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 600867.SS, down by 6.45%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 18.46%, while China's H-share index is up 4.00%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.69% this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 0914.HK, up 1.4%, followed by BYD Co Ltd 1211.HK, gaining 0.66% and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd 2688.HK, up by 0.58%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd 0291.HK, which has fallen 3.01%, Want Want China Holdings Ltd 0151.HK, which has lost 2.98% and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd 1093.HK, down by 2.41%.

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares .HSCIE dipped 0.7%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT fell 1.5%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd 1398.HK, up 0.37%, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 2018.HK, which was down 3.7%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

