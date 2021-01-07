MSCI

China stocks retreat from 13-year high on Sino-U.S. tensions; Hong Kong up

Contributors
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China stocks retreated from a 13-year high on Friday, as investors booked profits following a strong rally amid worries over Sino-U.S. tensions.

SSEC -0.6%, CSI300 -1.0%, HSI 1.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12.4%

FTSE China A50 -1.4%

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China stocks retreated from a 13-year high on Friday, as investors booked profits following a strong rally amid worries over Sino-U.S. tensions.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.0%, to 5,458.06 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.6%, to 3,553.96 points.

** Trump administration officials are expected to discuss a proposed expansion of an executive order banning U.S. investment in alleged Chinese military companies at a Thursday afternoon meeting.

** The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will visit Taiwan on Jan. 13-15 for meetings with senior Taiwanese officials, the U.S. mission to the U.N. said on Thursday, prompting China to warn they were playing with fire.

** Leading the decline on Friday, the CSI300 consumer staples index .CSI000912 and the CSI300 materials index .CSI000909 dropped 2.6% and 1.9%. Including session's losses, both indexes are still up 8.2% and 12% this year, respectively.

** The CSI new energy index .CSI399808, tracking China's high-flying new energy sector, retreated 3.2%. The index has gained 8% this year following a 105% rise in 2020 thanks in part to China's carbon neutrality pledge.

** "There are signs of crowded trade in some hot sectors for now as investors expect more fund inflows via mutual funds," said Jin Jing, an analyst with Caitong Securities.

** Jin also noted the weakness in small-cap stocks since China published new delisting rules.

** In late last year, China's exchanges published new rules for simplifying the delisting process for public companies.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSI added 1.3%, to 27,899.47 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 1.7%, to 10,980.60.

** Bucking the broad gains, the Hang Seng telecommunications index .HSCIT tumbled 4.9%, after global index providers MSCI Inc MSCI.N and FTSE Russell said they would cut three Chinese telecom companies from their benchmarks in response to a U.S. investment ban.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSCI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More