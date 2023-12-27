News & Insights

China stocks rebound on strong foreign inflows

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

December 27, 2023 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded on Thursday on strong foreign inflows, with overseas investors snapping up big-cap Chinese companies as policy expectations and the market's low valuation offered attractive opportunities.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 jumped 1.9%, set to log the biggest gain in five months and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC added 1.1%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI surged 1.5%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE climbed 1.8%.

** The broad Asian shares also touched five-month highs as market wagers on ever-more aggressive rate cuts extended a huge rally in U.S. stocks and bonds, but also left plenty of scope for disappointment next year.

** Foreign investors bought a net 11.3 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect so far on the day, on course to book the biggest daily inflow in five months.

** In mainland markets, new energy stocks .CSI399808 jumped 6% to lead the gains, while shares in real estate developers .CSI000952, consumer staples .CSICS and tourism firms .CSI930633 rose between 2% and 3%.

** "In the market, valuation and sentiment indicators are all at record low levels," said Huajin Securities in a note, adding there is limited room for further decline.

** The broker said markets expected possible rate cuts early next year, while recent data showing double-digit gains in China's November industrial profits also helped sentiment.

** China will strive to expand domestic demand, ensure a speedy economic recovery and promote stable growth, according to an interim report on China's 14th five-year plan published by parliament on Wednesday.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH gained 2.1%, with Meituan 3690.HK up 4.3%. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI advanced 3%.

($1 = 7.1184 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

