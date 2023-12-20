China stocks rebound; Hong Kong shares track global markets lower

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from a near five-year low hit in the previous session, while Hong Kong shares tracked global markets lower after Wall Street snapped a long winning streak.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.5%, but hovered around its lowest level since February 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC edged up 0.2%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE both lost 0.2%.

** Asian shares fell after Wall Street snapped a long winning streak, while Treasury yields were near five-month lows on hopes Britain's notably soft inflation reading would be echoed in looming U.S. price data.

** Shares of new energy .CSI399808, artificial intelligence .CSI930713 and tourism .CSI930633 companies jumped more than 1% each to lead the gains.

** Foreign investors have been net buyers of Chinese shares so far on the day, following two sessions of selling.

** "The market is near the bottom, there is not much room for further declines," said a broker analyst, who declined to give his name. "However, investor sentiment still remained weak, due to lingering worries about the recovery and policy stimulus."

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH slipped 0.8%. However, Alibaba 9988.HK and Meituan 3690.HK rose 0.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

** "If monetary policy turns loose early next year, we can expect a major rebound," said Zhang Chi, an analyst at Sinolink Securities. "The sustainability of the rebound will mainly depend on the recovery and liquidity situation."

