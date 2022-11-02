China stocks rebound further on reopening hopes

November 02, 2022 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by Summer Zhen for Reuters ->

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher Wednesday, driven by upbeat remarks made by Chinese regulators at a major Hong Kong investment conference and lifted sentiment as expectations build for the country’s post-COVID reopening.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 climbed 0.82%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC rose 0.88%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rallied 1.74%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE jumped 1.95%, extending the Tuesday rally, which was mainly on unverified social media posts over China’s COVID easing.

** Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.

** Structural reform will continue to fuel China's economic growth, and the country's reform and opening-up policy will continue, Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, told the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit on Wednesday.

** Yi added that the Yuan exchange rate will remain stable and hoped China’s housing market can achieve a soft landing.

** “We believe China could soon fine-tune its COVID restrictions, with a more targeted approach, less restrictive quarantine guidance and the more balanced assessment of the virus,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

** Healthcare .CSIHCSI and automobiles companies .CSI931008 were the best performers, advancing 3% and 3.3% respectively.

** In Hong Kong, healthcare companies .HSCIH also led the rally, jumping 6.7%, while Macau gaming operators .CSICESG10 and tech firms .HSTECH gained 6.6% and 1.7% respectively.

** Hong Kong shares of Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics 6185.HK surged as much as 51%, and its shares in mainland 688185.SS went up 20%, as Jiangsu province announced their plans to adopt CanSino’s inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in 13 cities.

** Hong Kong Observatory is considering issuing No 8 typhoon signal before 1:40 PM, stock market trading will terminate 15 minutes after the issuance of the signal.

