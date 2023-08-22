China stocks rebound amid cheap valuation, stimulus measures

Updates with market closing levels

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded on Tuesday but still hovered around nine-month lows, as analysts saw opportunity from cheap valuation following recent slumps,while measures to boost market also helped.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 gained 0.8% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC rose 0.9%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI ended up 1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE added 1.1%.

** Last week, both the CSI and Hang Seng benchmarks had dropped to their lowest levels since late November 2022, erasing all gains accumulated after China's reopening from COVID curbs.

** China's weakening yuan found some support from smoothing operations by domestic state banks and the central bank but stayed unsteady as rising U.S. yields put downward pressure on the yen and other global currencies.

** Zhang Chi, chief strategist at Sinolink Securities, said it was the perfect time to buy. "The sentiment is over-pessimistic and stocks are oversold."

** More than a dozen Chinese asset managers, including E Fund Asset Management Co and China Asset Management Co, said they would use their own money to buy into equity funds.

** Despite the gains, foreign investors still sold a net 6.3 billion yuan ($863.97 million) of Chinese shares on Tuesday,marking the12thstraight session of outflow in a row.

** The weak sentiment comes as China's economic activity slowed in recent months after a reopening boost, while the authorities' pledges to aid recovery have so far fallen short of market expectations, including a smaller-than-expected cut in a key lending benchmark on Monday.

** In mainland markets, shares in artificial intelligence .CSI930713, communications equipment .CSI931160 and media .CSI399971 jumped more than 3% each, leading gains.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH rose 2% and mainland Chinese property developers .HSMPI added 0.4%.

($1 = 7.2919 Chinese yuan renminbi)

