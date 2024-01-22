China stocks rebound after cabinet's pledge to stabilise market

Adds details, updates prices

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China stocks recovered from early losses on Tuesday, but still hovered near a five-year low hit in the previous session, after the country's cabinet pledged to take more effective measures to stabilise market confidence, while Hong Kong shares surged.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Premier Li Qiang, said on Monday it will step up medium- and long-term fund injections in the capital market to strengthen stability as well as promote healthy development.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 edged 0.2% higher, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI jumped roughly 3% in early trade on Tuesday.

Still, the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC traded below the psychologically key 2,800-point mark amid relentless foreign outflows and a surge in short-selling that pummelled confidence, already dented by the region's creaking economy.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

