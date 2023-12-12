China stocks rangebound as investors await policy signals

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as cautious investors awaited clues from a top economic meeting, while Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets higher.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 was flat at midday, hovering around nearly five-year lows, and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was also little changed.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 0.9%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE advanced 1.4%.

** Asian shares crept higher while the dollar eased as investors stayed cautious ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report later in the day that will set the tone for the week filled with central bank meetings.

** China's leaders started a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss economic targets and map out stimulus plans for 2024, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** The annual Central Economic Work Conference, during which President Xi Jinping and other top officials chart the course for the world's second-largest economy next year, is likely to end on Tuesday, the sources said.

** Investors are closely watching for clues on next year's policy and reform agenda as recent economic data showed the recovery is still sluggish.

** In mainland markets, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index .CSI000952 jumped 4.7% as investors expect fresh policy suport, while banks .CSI000134 added nearly 1%. Most other sectors were relatively steady.

** Shares in Poly Developments and Holdings 600048.SS jumped 8% after the property developer said it plans to buy back co a-share worth 1.0-2.0 billion yuan within three months.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH climbed 1.7%, and mainland developers listed in the city .HSMPI jumped 5%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.