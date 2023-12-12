News & Insights

China stocks rangebound as investors await policy signals

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

December 12, 2023 — 12:03 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as cautious investors awaited clues from a top economic meeting, while Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets higher.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 was flat at midday, hovering around nearly five-year lows, and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was also little changed.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 0.9%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE advanced 1.4%.

** Asian shares crept higher while the dollar eased as investors stayed cautious ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report later in the day that will set the tone for the week filled with central bank meetings.

** China's leaders started a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss economic targets and map out stimulus plans for 2024, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** The annual Central Economic Work Conference, during which President Xi Jinping and other top officials chart the course for the world's second-largest economy next year, is likely to end on Tuesday, the sources said.

** Investors are closely watching for clues on next year's policy and reform agenda as recent economic data showed the recovery is still sluggish.

** In mainland markets, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index .CSI000952 jumped 4.7% as investors expect fresh policy suport, while banks .CSI000134 added nearly 1%. Most other sectors were relatively steady.

** Shares in Poly Developments and Holdings 600048.SS jumped 8% after the property developer said it plans to buy back co a-share worth 1.0-2.0 billion yuan within three months.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH climbed 1.7%, and mainland developers listed in the city .HSMPI jumped 5%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.