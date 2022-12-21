China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

December 21, 2022 — 12:02 am EST

Written by Summer Zhen for Reuters ->

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks moved in a narrow range on Wednesday, while Hong Kong shares tracked small gains by Asian peers ahead of the festive season, as further relaxations in COVID-19 curbs amid rising cases in China marginally improved investor confidence.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 rose 0.12%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dipped 0.1%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI edged up 0.09% and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 0.12%.

** Asian stocks were trying to get into a festive mood and managed small gains, with even Japan's Nikkei lifting off a two-month low it hit following the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to loosen its tight leash on government bond yields.

** "Despite possible heightened disruptions to the economy from the impact of COVID-19 in the near term, we believe that economic growth will likely recover quarter by quarter and surpass 5% in full year 2023, and risk assets will likely post good performance," CICC analysts said in a note.

** Beijing faces a surge in severe COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks, a respiratory expert said, amid global concerns over possible mutations and knock-on effects for the world economy.

** Severe cases increased by 53 across China on Tuesday, versus an increase of 23 the previous day. China does not provide absolute figures of severe cases.

** Huashan Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Shanghai, saw a fivefold increase in the number of patients in its fever clinics, Xinhua reported.

** The United States on Tuesday indicated it stands ready to assist China with its surging COVID-19 outbreak, warning that an uncontrolled spread there might have implications for the global economy.

** Tourism .CSI930633 advanced 1.8%, consumer staples .CSICS rose and food & beverages .CSI000815 were up 0.9%, while photovoltaic sector .CSI931151 dropped 1.9%.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants .HSTECH were up 0.3%. HSBC 0005.HK up 1.6%, led the gains on the benchmark index.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((summer.zhen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-3462-7739;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.