China stocks post biggest weekly loss in 11 on Sino-U.S. tensions

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's blue-chip stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in 11 weeks, as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions and worries about policy tightening dented risk appetite.

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in 11 weeks, as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions and worries about policy tightening dented risk appetite.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1% to 4,889.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.8% to 3,347.19.

** For the week, the CSI300 index declined 3.5% in its worst weekly performance since late September.

** S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday became the second major index provider to remove some Chinese companies from its index products following a Trump administration executive order, in the latest market disruption from persistent Sino-U.S. tensions.

** FTSE Russell made a similar move last week, while rival index publisher MSCI is expected to follow suit.

** Shares of the 10 companies which will be removed from S&P DJI equity indexes, including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd 002415.SZ, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) 688981.SS and China Communications Construction Co 601800.SS, all fell on Friday, though modestly.

** In another sign of rising tensions, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it had begun the process of revoking China Telecom's authorization to operate in the United States.

** Investors are also concerned that Beijing could start tightening monetary policies amid a robust economic recovery and surging commodity prices, though analysts do not see any major policy reversals any time soon.

** "A-share sentiment will likely stay range-bound for the rest of year amid rising signals of potential policy tightening and U.S.-China tension uncertainty," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

** Chinese stocks fell across the board. Shares of Chinese retailer Suning.com Co 002024.SZ slumped 5.5% to a more than 10-year low amid lingering concerns over its financial health.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters