China stocks post biggest monthly rise in 17 months amid coronavirus uncertainty

SEC +0.71%, CSI300 +0.84%

SSEC gains 10.9% in July, CSI300 up 12.8%, biggest monthly rises since April 2015

China's factories accelerate recovery in July

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Friday in choppy trading amid uncertainties in coronavirus resurgence, while liquidity and retail investor enthusiasm fuelled the main indexes to post the biggest monthly percentage rises since February last year.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.71% at 3,310.01. The index ended July with a 10.9% rise, its biggest monthly gain since February 2019.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.84%, posting its biggest monthly gain since last February, rising 12.8%.

** The financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was higher by 0.5%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.34%, the real estate index .CSI000952 gained 0.18% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC rose 1.39%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.33% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.887%.

** China's factories recovered at a faster pace in July as improving prospects for electrical and pharmaceutical goods helped sustain a broader recovery from earlier coronavirus shutdowns.

** But the country's health authority reported 127 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 30, up from 105 the previous day, the highest daily number since March 5.

** Bleak U.S. economy data that showed it suffered the biggest blow to GDP since the Great Depression in the second quarter also overshadowed global recovery hopes.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.12%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 2.82%.

** At 07:04 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.99 per U.S. dollar, 0.28% firmer than the previous close of 7.0096.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 8.5% and the CSI300 has risen 14.6%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 9.5%. Shanghai stocks have risen 10.9% this month.

** About 35.38 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 90.0% of the market's 30-day moving average of 39.30 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 34.07 billion.

