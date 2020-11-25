China stocks post biggest intraday fall in nearly a month as EV stocks drag

SSEC -1.2%, CSI300 -1.28%

EV shares fall on news of government investigation

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Wednesday, posting the biggest intraday loss in nearly a month, as electric vehicle stocks fell on news of a government investigation into the sector.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 1.19% at 3,362.33, the biggest slump within a day since Oct. 30.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 1.28%, with its new energy vehicle sector sub-index .CSI399976 lower by 2.16%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 2.52% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 2.16%.

** Its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was lower by 0.25% while the real estate index .CSI000952 slipped 0.19%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 1.65% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 2.216%.

** China's state planner has told local governments to investigate new energy vehicle projects linked to property developers Evergrande Group 3333.HK and Shenzhen Baoneng, according to a document seen by Reuters. L1N2IB06J

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.56%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.5%.

** At 07:03 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5847 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.593.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

