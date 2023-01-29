China stocks open up sharply as holiday rebound lifts sentiment

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China stocks opened higher on Monday after week-long Lunar New Year holidays as strong consumption and a rebound in travel during the break boosted investor sentiment.

"Thanks to the rapid transition to herd immunity and the release of pent-up demand, there has been a notable recovery in in-person services consumption during the week-long holiday," Nomura said in a note.

CSI 300 Index .CSI300 jumped more than 2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index .HSI and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, after two sessions of gains while Chinese markets were closed.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.