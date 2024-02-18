News & Insights

China stocks open higher after Lunar New Year break

February 18, 2024 — 08:35 pm EST

SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China shares opened higher on Monday as investors returning from the week-long Lunar New Year break snapped up tourism and film-maker stocks on the back of buoyant holiday spending data.

Traders were also inspired by last week's robust performance in Hong Kong stocks and U.S.-listed Chinese companies .HXC. Some also bet the government will roll out more measures soon to support China's struggling economy and the market.

China's blue-chip CSI300 .CSI300 Index opened 0.8% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC climbed 0.7%.

Tourism revenues in China during the Lunar New Year holiday surged 47.3% from a year earlier, official data showed on Sunday. Meanwhile, China's box office revenue exceeded 8 billion yuan ($1.11 billion) during the eight-day break, marking a record high.

($1 = 7.1936 Chinese yuan renminbi)

