China stocks mixed on Sino-U.S. tension, firmer liquor shares limit losses

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China stocks were mixed on Tuesday, as sentiment was weighed by persisting tensions between the world's two largest economies, although losses were partially capped by strength in liquor shares and disposable sanitary product makers.

** The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.2% at 3,413.83, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.11%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.13%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.05% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 0.29%​.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.43% to 10,446.1, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.08% at 26,284.33.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.48% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.59%.

** Consumer staples .CSI000912 and healthcare stocks .CSI300HC were among the biggest gainers.

** Disposable sanitary product manufacturers soared as China looked to strengthen measures to prevent the arrival of a new strain of the coronavirus. Xiamen Yanjan New Material Co Ltd 300658.SS was up 16.07%, and Tianjin TEDA CO Ltd 000652.SZ hit its daily upward trading limit.

** Liquor companies also jumped following year-end demand. China's largest liquor maker, Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 600519.SS, was up 2.64% at midday break hitting its all-time highs.

** Other liquor stocks such as Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co Ltd 600616.SS, FuJian YanJing HuiQuan Brewery Co Ltd 600573.SS, and Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine Co Ltd 600059.SS rose around 10% each.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 11.9%​ and the CSI300 has risen 23.3%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 6.5%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.65% this month.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)

