China Stocks May See Positive Bounce On Friday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market turned lower again on Thursday, one day after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had eased just 4 points or 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,870-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism that countries will soon reopen their economies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index lost 27.71 points or 0.96 percent to finish at 2,870.34 after trading between 2,869.18 and 2,887.06. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 17.16 points or 0.94 percent to end at 1,805.70.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.58 percent, while Bank of China dipped 0.29 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.94 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 1.77 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.80 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.51 percent, PetroChina and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) both lost 0.68 percent, Baoshan Iron stumbled 1.83 percent, Gemdale plunged 2.00 percent, Poly Developments plummeted 2.17 percent and China Vanke declined 1.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shrugged off a sharply lower open on Thursday, rebounding to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 377.37 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 23,625.34, while the NASDAQ climbed 80.56 points or 0.91 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 rose 32.50 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,852.50.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders again were optimistic about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.

The early sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the economic outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of "significant downside risks" during a speech on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and settled at six-week high on Thursday, on hopes energy demand will see an increase as some states in America are opening up businesses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.27 or 9 percent at $27.56 a barrel, the highest close for a front-month contract since April 3.

Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, including April numbers for retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

Retail sales are expected to fall 7.0 percent on year after tumbling 15.8 percent in March. Industrial output is called higher by 1.5 percent after slipping 1.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to tumble an annual 10.0 percent after sinking 16.1 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate in March was 5.9 percent.

