China stocks largely unchanged after four days in red, virus fears persist

SSEC, CSI300 swing in and out of negative territory

Virus spread slows in China but imported cases rise

Market steadies after tanking on dismal data on Monday

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese stock market was flat on Tuesday after falling for four straight sessions, as fewer local headlines on the coronavirus kept investors on the lookout for firmer cues from global markets and policy efforts.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was flat at 2,790 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was also largely unchanged, having touched its lowest level since August 2019 in the morning session.

** "There's not a lot of news coming out of the mainland. U.S. stocks have been volatile. Although we are not as affected by the epidemic right now, the market's atmosphere is still one of caution," said Steven Leung, executive director for institutional sales at brokerage UOB Kay Hian.

** The Shanghai market dropped 4.8% last week as the coronavirus spread rapidly beyond China, and lost over 3% on Monday after China's dismal factory production data underscored the impact of the pandemic on the country.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS gained 0.5%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 fell 1.3%, the real estate index .CSI000952 lost 0.8% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC edged down 0.1%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.1% while the Hang Seng Index .HSI climbed 1.1% to 23,306.48.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC added 0.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT gained almost 1%.

** China, where local transmission of the disease has slowed, reported another rise in confirmed virus cases as infections from abroad continued to push up the overall infection count. [nL4N2B96PX]

** China's economy will return to normal in the second quarter as government support measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic take effect, the state planner said on Tuesday.

** But Chinese A-shares have remained relatively calm compared with global markets. On Wall Street, trading halted again overnight as shares dropped on virus fears. .NMKTS/GLOB

** "In China, before we have any major economic policy support, nobody wants to do anything. People will also be less inclined to take action until U.S. stocks steady. Global investors will generally want to reduce equity exposure in their portfolios," Leung added.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.8%.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2841 5782; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.