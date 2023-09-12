China stocks largely flat as traders await stabilisation signs, policy measures

SHANGHAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks traded sideways on Tuesday, even after recent data showed some signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy, with traders awaiting more clues on recovery and policy measures.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 edged up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was almost flat by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI remained roughly unchanged and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE slipped 0.1%.

** Data on Monday showed new bank lending in China nearly quadrupled in August from July, beating expectations. On Saturday, data showed easing deflation pressures amid signs of stabilisation in the economy.

** "The continuing improvement in economic indicators would gradually repair negative investor sentiment," said analysts at Sinolink Securities.

** However, they said the market will remain in range-bound performance in the near term given the still weak economic and liquidity situation.

** Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura said the economy might face new headwinds and has yet to stabilise, and Beijing may need to introduce more aggressive easing measures to ensure a real recovery.

** In mainland markets, shares in consumer discretionary .CSIASCDI and automobiles .CSI931008 climbed more than 1% each, while real estate developers .CSI000952 dropped 0.9%.

** China's largest private property developer Country Garden 2007.HK jumped nearly 5%, after sources said the developer has won approval from its creditors to extend the repayments on six onshore bonds by three years.

** In the remaining months of 2023, Goldman Sachs expects Chinese equity to stage a tradable recovery towards their MSCI China index target of 67, which means 10% implied returns, citing reasons including easing policy measures, early signs of cyclical stabilisation and supportive market technicals.

