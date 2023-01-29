China stocks jump as holiday travel rebound lifts sentiment

Adds sectors' performance, comments

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China stocks jumped on Monday after the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, as strong consumption and a rebound in travel during the break boosted investor sentiment.

China's CSI 300 Index .CSI300 rose as much as 2.1% to touch a half-year high, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI retreated roughly 0.5% after two sessions of gains while Chinese markets were closed.

"Thanks to the rapid transition to herd immunity and the release of pent-up demand, there has been a notable recovery in in-person services consumption during the week-long holiday," Nomura said in a note.

Shares in new energy .CSI399808 surged more than 3%, automobiles .CSI931008 soared 5%, and consumer discretionary .CSIASCDI added 2.5% to lead the gains.

Official data showed Lunar New Year holiday trips inside China surged 74% from last year after authorities scrapped COVID-19 travel curbs, while almost a quarter more domestic Chinese tourism trips have been made during the holidays.

Yuekai Securities analysts said a steady recovery of consumption, a general rise in overseas markets during the holidays, and accelerated foreign inflows should help get Chinese-A shares off to a "good start" after the holiday.

China's COVID situation also cheered investors, after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said critically ill COVID-19 cases in China are down 72% from a peak early this month.

Foreign investors extended their buying spree in China stocks to a 14th session on Monday, with net purchases of more than 10 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) via the Stock Connect scheme.

($1 = 6.7517 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

